Kansas WR Nigel King says he will enter 2015 NFL Draft

Kansas wide receiver Nigel King, who had 30 receptions this season after transferring from Maryland, says he is going pro.
King (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) had 44 receptions in two seasons at Maryland before moving on to KU as a graduate transfer student.
He told the Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World that his decision to turn pro "just came down to me feeling like I was ready for it and knowing in my heart that this is what I want to do."
King, who has good size but lacks elite speed, told the newspaper he hopes to receive an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine in February. He appears to be a late-round pick at best.
King did have a memorable catch this season against TCU.
