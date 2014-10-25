Kansas State beats Texas behind Jake Waters, strong defense

The Little Apple continued to be a house of horrors for Texas.
Kansas State controlled a slugfest throughout and continued to control their destiny in the Big 12 with a 23-0 home win over the Longhorns in a game that was neither pretty nor entertaining.
Against a stout Texas defense, Jake Waters and the Wildcats' offense sputtered a bit but still managed to move the chains enough to put points on the board to walk away with a win. The quarterback was effective in and outside of the pocket, throwing for just 224 yards but doing what was needed while playing with an injured shoulder he hurt last week.
Receiver Tyler Lockett, a possible second-day pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, topped the 100-yard mark through the air once again and was elusive anytime he touched the ball.
Kansas State kept its record clean in the Big 12 standings and has now captured wins over Oklahoma and Texas for the second time in three seasons. That rare feat happened only one other time in school history (1926) before 2012.
Charlie Strong's Longhorns, however, were shut out for the first time in a decade.
A week after one of his best performances under center for Texas, quarterback Tyrone Swoopes was shaky as a passer and managed to lead the team in rushing with a paltry 31 yards. Tailbacks Malcom Brown and Johnathan Gray were largely ineffective whenever they got a carry and the team's offensive line did nobody any favors.
Part of the reason for the ineptness offensively was due to the Wildcats' defense. End Ryan Mueller made a great case for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week with a dominant performance against a pair of young tackles and safety.
The performance was nothing but vintage Bill Snyder football and, appropriately enough, was the program's 500th win all-time. Add in the fact that it made the team bowl-eligible in 2014, and it was a good day in Manhattan.
Except for Texas, who likely would prefer never having to go back. Especially after having to listen to this: