Kansas linebacker Jake Love retires from football

Love started 19 games for the Jayhawks and is just the latest football player to cite medical issues as the primary reason for stepping away from the game. The 49ers in particular have been hit hard by such departures this year and, at the college level, the Big 12 has seen a number of starters go the same route in the past 12 months. Not having Love on the field is doubly tough for new Kansas head coach David Beaty considering the overall lack of talent on the team heading into 2015 and the relatively thin roster already in place.