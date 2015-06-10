Kansas linebacker Jake Love retires from football

The offseason typically brings a rash of player departures in college and the NFL for various reasons, but 2015 seems a bit different due to the number of players who are quitting the sport due to medical concerns.
Chalk another one up in the form of Kansas linebacker Jake Love, who announced his retirement in a prepared statement obtained by the Kansas City Star.
"I have met so many amazing people on this journey and consider many of them family. Unfortunately, I have been advised not to play football anymore due to medical reasons," Love said. "I am thankful that KU has given me the option to start working on my master's degree in the fall and it's something I look forward to."
Love started 19 games for the Jayhawks and is just the latest football player to cite medical issues as the primary reason for stepping away from the game. The 49ers in particular have been hit hard by such departures this year and, at the college level, the Big 12 has seen a number of starters go the same route in the past 12 months. Not having Love on the field is doubly tough for new Kansas head coach David Beaty considering the overall lack of talent on the team heading into 2015 and the relatively thin roster already in place.
"We will also miss having a guy out there with the experience he has playing in the Big 12," Beaty told the paper. "With that said, nothing is more important than his health and him being able to have a long, productive future outside of football. I am really happy he got his degree and we wish him the best as he moves forward."
Kansas also announced the dismissal of sophomore running back Corey Avery and senior receiver Rodriguez Coleman for violating team rules.