Kansas hires Texas A&M's David Beaty as head coach

Texas A&M wide receivers coach David Beaty is the new head coach at Kansas University, the school confirmed Friday.
It's the third head coaching vacancy to be filled in the last two days, along with the Florida job (Jim McElwain) and the Nebraska job (Mike Riley). The Kansas job opened in September when Charlie Weis was fired.
Beaty has directed one of college football's most productive wide receiving corps since Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin became the Aggies' coach three years ago. Despite losing 2014 first-round pick Mike Evans to the draft and turnover at the quarterback position, four of Beaty's receivers posted 40-plus catches this season (Josh Reynolds, Ricky Seals-Jones, Speedy Noil, Malcome Kennedy).
After Weis was fired following a 23-0 loss to Texas, defensive coordinator Clint Bowen finished the year as interim head coach. Bowen will remain on Kansas' staff as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator under Beaty. KU was 1-7 under Bowen with a win over Iowa State.
Beaty, 44, worked as an assistant on the Kansas staff in two separate stints (2008-09 and 2011).