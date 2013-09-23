Kansas DL Marquel Combs granted transfer release

Kansas has granted defensive tackle Marquel Combs, the centerpiece of its junior-college transfer-heavy "Dream Team" recruiting class in 2013, a release to transfer, the school announced Monday.
Combs, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound junior from Woodland Hills (Calif.) Pierce College, is free to join any school outside the Big 12. Combs arrived on campus rated by some recruiting services as the No. 1 junior-college transfer in the nation but never played for the Jayhawks.
"Marquel was a great factor in our recruitment of last year's signing class," head coach Charlie Weis said. "We would like to wish him well in his future endeavors."
Weis said last week that Combs would redshirt this season, leaving him with two years of eligibility remaining.
The other star of KU's recruiting class, five-star defensive end Chris Martin, was dismissed from the team in June after being arrested on armed robbery charges.
Consider it one more reminder that the phrase "Dream Team" refers only to those guys who played basketball in Barcelona, Spain, in 1992.