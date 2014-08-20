Kansas' Charlie Weis has messed-up situation at tailback

The likely starter at tailback now? Good question. It seems likely to be true freshman Corey Avery or junior college transfer De'Andre Mann, both of whom arrived on campus over the summer. True freshman Joe Dineen also could get in the mix; he signed as a safety and was playing that position until Tuesday, when he was moved to tailback. It also could be Tony Pierson, a wide receiver who began his KU career as a tailback. One issue with Pierson is that he has had concussion problems, and he obviously would get hit a lot more often at tailback than he would at wide receiver.