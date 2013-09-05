Kain Colter, Venric Mark could miss Northwestern's next game

Northwestern lists starting quarterback Kain Colter and starting tailback Venric Mark as questionable for Saturday's game with Syracuse. Both were injured in last week's win at California.
Colter suffered a concussion on the second play of the game against the Golden Bears; Mark played sparingly because of what the school calls a lower body injury. Colter took snaps with the first-team offense Wednesday.
If Colter can't go, junior Trevor Siemian -- the better passer of the two -- will get the start. Siemian threw for 276 yards and a TD but also threw two picks last week.
Mark's replacement likely would be junior Treyvon Green, who rushed for 129 yards and two TDs last week. Senior Mike Trumpy also is a possibility; he rushed four times for 27 yards against Cal.
Starting linebackers Damien Proby and Chi Ariguzo also are on the injury report, but they are listed as probable for the game with the Orange.
Northwestern beat Syracuse 42-41 last season; Mark scored twice, once on a reception and once on a punt return.
