Kain Colter leads charge for college players union

The Northwestern quarterback, who briefly practiced at the Senior Bowl as a wide receiver before withdrawing for medical reasons, has gathered enough signatures on the Northwestern football team to go forward with a petition to the National Labor Relations Board for union representation, according to espn.com. National College Players Association president Ramogi Huma formally filed the petition Tuesday morning in Chicago on behalf of Colter and his teammates. According to Huma, an "overwhelming majority" of Northwestern players signed the petition, although only 26 were needed (30 percent) for its official validation.