K-State's Tyler Lockett has 3 TDs in Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl

Kansas State junior wide receiver Tyler Lockett had his third three-touchdown game of the season, helping the Wildcats rout Michigan, 31-14, in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl.
Lockett had 10 catches for 116 yards and the three scores; he had two TD catches in the first quarter and one in the second against a shaky Michigan secondary. It was his seventh 100-yard game of the season.
Bowl predictions
From the game that kicks off bowl season to the grand finale see who the College Football 24/7 experts like to win in every bowl game. More ...
Lockett finished the season with 11 touchdown receptions, and nine of those came in three games -- he also had three TD catches against West Virginia and Oklahoma. Lockett (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) also finishes with 81 total receptions this season, second-most in Kansas State history to the 122 by current Green Bay Packers star Jordy Nelson in 2007.
Lockett's big game helped K-State (8-5) win for the sixth time in its final seven games, and it also should put him in the upper tier of receivers nationally for the 2014 season. Lockett doubles as a dangerous return man and should be one of the most important offensive players in the Big 12 next season.
Michigan senior wide receiver Jeremy Gallon had nine receptions for 89 yards, leading an offense that struggled all night and finished with just 261 total yards. Gallon finished the season with 89 receptions, second-most in Michigan history to the 97 catches by Braylon Edwards in 2004. Gallon already had set a school single-season record for receiving yards, and he finished the season with 1,375.
Michigan lost for the fifth time in six games and finished the season 7-6; it's the sixth time in the past nine seasons that Michigan has lost at least five games.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.