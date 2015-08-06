Justin Smith returns to Missouri as assistant strength coach

4. Texas two-step. Fall camp won't settle the quarterback competition at Texas between Tyrone SwoopesandJerrod Heard, at least not in any meaningful way. That was made clear by Longhorns coach Charlie Strong on Thursday, who said both will play in the school's opening game against Notre Dame on Sept. 5. One might play a lot more than the other, but this isn't the kind of declaration a coach makes as preseason practice begins unless he wants to see some game action before settling on a starter.