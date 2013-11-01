Justin Scott-Wesley arrested on marijuana charge

Georgia wide receiver Justin Scott-Wesley was arrested on a marijuana possession charge Thursday after a residence hall staffer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from Scott-Wesley's dorm room Wednesday night, according to ajc.com.
Scott-Wesley was cited for possession of less than an ounce of the drug, and possession or use of a drug object. UGA Police officer Matt Browning was called to Rooker Hall at 10:41 p.m. and determined the odor was coming from Scott-Wesley's room. Browning's report indicates Scott-Wesley was charged based on a residual amount of the drug discovered in a grinder upon a search with consent.
Scott-Wesley was allowed to stay in the room Wednesday night and deal with the arrest warrant Thursday. He was released after posting a $4,000 bond.
"If there are no safety issues for the person or other parties and no urgency with result of the situation at that moment, it's common for officers to get all the information, do what they need to do and just sign a warrant the next morning," said UGA Police Chief Jimmy Williamson. "That allows (students) to deal with it during working hours and not have to miss classes or anything."
Scott-Wesley was lost for the season with a knee injury earlier this year. The Bulldogs face rival Florida on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.