Justin Gilbert's best fits include Detroit Lions, New York Giants

Looking at Gilbert's college game tape, I see the same traits that wowed scouts in Indianapolis. He is smooth in coverage, with a knack for getting perfect leverage on receivers down the field. Gilbert rarely panics with the ball in the air, leading to a number of breakups and late-reaction interceptions. While most cornerbacks can exhibit those traits when playing away from the line of scrimmage (zone coverage), few are capable of consistently creating turnovers when playing bump-and-run coverage. Gilbert excels as a ballhawk despite playing extensively with his back to the quarterback (in press-man, cornerbacks keep their eyes on the receiver, as opposed to zone, where they play with vision of the QB). He finished his collegiate career with 12 picks, including seven in 2013, validating his reputation as one of the top playmakers in college football.