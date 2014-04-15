Justin Gilbert, Calvin Pryor among DBs visiting Saints

If Tuesday is any indication, the New Orleans Saints are awfully serious about drafting a defensive back or two in the upcoming NFL draft.
At least six defensive backs, led by Oklahoma State cornerback Justin Gilbert and Louisville safety Calvin Pryor, will reportedly be in New Orleans Tuesday alone, to say nothing of any other secondary prospects checking in with the Saints before or after. Pryor's visit to New Orleans was reported via Twitter by NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt, along with trips to see the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets for Pryor this week. Gilbert took to Twitter to confirm his travel plans as well:
Oklahoma cornerback Aaron Colvin, Ohio State's Bradley Roby, Lindenwood's Pierre Desir and Demetri Goodson of Baylor visit the Saints Tuesday, as well, according to the Twitter feed of ESPN's Adam Caplan.
The six defensive backs, all cornerbacks with the exception of Pryor, would represent 20 percent of the club's allotted 30 prospect visits. And it's not a surprise that New Orleans is looking in that direction where the draft is concerned. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah sees cornerback among the club's top three draft needs. Gilbert and Pryor are projected as first-round picks, though both could be gone by the time the Saints make their first-round choice at No. 27 overall. NFL Media analyst Charles Davis projects the Saints to draft Virginia Tech cornerback Kyle Fuller in the first round.