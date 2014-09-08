June Jones steps down as SMU's coach after 0-2 start

Before going to SMU, Jones spent nine mostly successful seasons at Hawaii; the school has had five 10-win seasons since begining football in 1909, and Jones was coach for three of them. His crowning achievement was leading the Warriors to the Sugar Bowl after the 2007 season, one of the greatest coaching jobs of the past decade. He left for SMU after that season, and Hawaii slowly has become one of the worst programs in the FBS ranks, winning just four games since the beginning of the 2011 season.