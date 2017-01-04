Julio Jones: Lane Kiffin's departure a 'small thing' for Alabama

Jones played for the Crimson Tide from 2008-2010, and won a national championship there to close out the 2009 season. But his college years were in the pre-CFP era, so while his Alabama team had a few weeks to prepare for Texas in a BCS title game, this year's Crimson Tide, having won a playoff semifinal over Washington on Saturday, gets barely more than a week to get ready for Clemson. They'll do it without Kiffin, as it was announced on Monday that he won't finish the team's postseason run.