JuJu Smith-Schuster intends to enter 2017 NFL Draft

With a physical style of play and a natural feel for the position, Smith-Schuster (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) led the Pac-12 in receiving as a sophomore in 2015 with 1,454 yards. He got off to a very slow start for the Trojans this season, however, as Alabama's defense limited him to one catch for nine yards in the season opener, and he didn't record his first 100-yard game until Week 5 against Arizona State on Oct. 1. Prior to the Alabama game, UA coach Nick Saban compared Smith-Schuster to Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant.