Judge rules against NCAA in O'Bannon trial

In short, U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken determined that the NCAA's rules prohibiting student-athletes from being paid for their NILs (name, image, likeness) are a violation of antitrust laws, and issued an injunction preventing the NCAA from enforcing those laws. Wilken's 99-page opinion allows for a trust fund to be established, from which student-athletes could share in licensing revenue, according to CBSSports.com. The NCAA will no doubt appeal the ruling, so the case's trip through the court system isn't quite through. But if Wilken's ruling survives appeal, it would represent a major change in the way the governing body for college sports defines athletes as amateurs.