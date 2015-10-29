Jourdan Lewis hints he'll return to Michigan for 2016 season

Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis, a junior, doesn't get the attention that other top DB prospects do, but he's certainly no stranger to NFL scouts. NFL Media analyst Chad Reuter ranked him No. 19 among the top 20 players in college football earlier this month.
So, it was a welcome sight for Michigan fans when this tweet was posted to Lewis' Twitter account on Thursday.
Now, there's still plenty of time between now and the Jan. 18 deadline for underclassmen to apply for draft eligibility. Lewis might already know his plan for 2016, but if he has any interest in considering the alternative, he has two and a half months to do so before he has to make a final decision on whether to return for his senior season or leave early for the NFL.
At 5-foot-10 and 176 pounds, he doesn't meet the size that is coveted in today's NFL corners. However, Lewis is one of 16 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back). He's tied for the FBS lead in passes defensed per game (2.3). He has 16 passes defensed, which is two short of the school single-season record. With a strong finish to the season, plenty of accolades will be awaiting him, along with that draft decision.