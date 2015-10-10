Joshua Dobbs leads Tennessee to 38-31 win over Georgia

When Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs wasn't throwing over the Georgia defense Saturday, he was running over it.
By the time the junior was finished piling up 430 total yards and five touchdowns, the Volunteers had a 38-31 comeback win over the No. 19 Bulldogs. In so doing, coach Butch Jones managed to distance himself and his program from the harsh criticism that has resulted from three early season losses in which UT blew double-digit leads. This time, it was Tennessee with the comeback, from a 24-3 first-half deficit.
"Our kids showed great resiliency. They were not going to be denied tonight," Jones told CBS' Allie LaForce.
Dobbs completed 25 of 42 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed 18 times for 118 yards and two more scores. Scouts from six NFL clubs witnessed Dobbs' spectacular performance, though the more immediate draft prospects in the game included Georgia linebackers Jordan Jenkins and Leonard Floyd, Tennessee cornerback Cam Sutton, and UT linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.
Georgia star running back Nick Chubb suffered a gruesome injury on the Bulldogs' first offensive play and did not return.