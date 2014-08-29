 Skip to main content
Josh Shaw investigated in possible domestic violence incident

Published: Aug 29, 2014 at 10:04 AM
Another day, another chapter in the bizarre case of USC cornerback Josh Shaw.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Friday that L.A. police are investigating Shaw for his possible involvement in a potential domestic violence incident last Saturday.

Capt. John McMahon told The Times that Shaw has cited his attorney's advice in refusing to be interviewed about the case.

"We would have like to hear from Mr. Shaw to provide some clarity about the situation, but that is not going to happen," McMahon said, per the report. "In light of that, our investigation into a possible domestic dispute will continue."

Shaw's attorney, Donald Etra, told The Times that his client had already spoken to police officers twice and did not see the need for another conversation. McMahon said that Shaw's girlfriend did not indicate she was a victim of domestic violence, but he didn't elaborate on her statement, according to the report.

Officer Sara Faden confirmed that police went to a downtown Los Angeles apartment building on Saturday around 10:40 p.m. to respond to a report that a woman was screaming and that witnesses had seen a man with dreadlocks climbing down from a third-story balcony, per the report. The woman who resides in the apartment said the description from witnesses fit that of her boyfriend, Shaw.

USC released a story on Monday that said Shaw injured his ankles while jumping from a second-floor balcony to save his drowning nephew in a nearby pool. After reports surfaced questioning the authenticity of the story, Shaw recanted his tale on Wednesday and said he indeed had made the whole thing up.

"On Saturday August 23, 2014, I injured myself in a fall. I made up a story about this fall that was untrue. I was wrong to not tell the truth. I apologize to USC for this action on my part," Shaw said in a statement released by his lawyer. "My USC coaches, the USC Athletic Department, and especially coach Sarkisian have all been supportive of me during my college career and for that, I am very grateful."

Head coach Steve Sarkisian suspended Shaw from the team indefinitely.

The Trojans open the 2014 season on Saturday as they host Fresno State at the Coliseum.

