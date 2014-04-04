Josh Gordon can't make up mind on Browns' next quarterback

"If I had to pick, after that pro day (last week) I saw with the pads on and everything, Johnny looks great right now," Gordon told NFL Network's Total Access. "He looks real good. He set a trend, trailblazing with the shoulder pads and helmet on, the camo shorts were looking good. ... Really, just to bring that spark to a team, that playmaking ability would be huge. To stop and start as quick as he does, elude defenders like that."