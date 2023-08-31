Josh Allen on whispers Bills' Super Bowl window is closing: 'I don't really hear all that outside noise'

That's really the only take Allen can have. The Bills have been that oh-so-close club that simply hasn't gotten over the postseason hump, losing two straight Divisional Round games after falling in the AFC Championship Game in 2020.

The Narrative Makers have moved on to glitzier takes.

The truth is all the offseason chatter, all the lists, all the picks, all the manufactured drivel that fills the football void from Super Bowl Sunday to Week 1 is meaningless once the real games kick off.

"It takes every single Sunday, Monday, Thursday," Allen said. "It takes every game day of going out there and putting your best foot forward, taking it one game at a time. Nothing we did last year carries over to this year. You play the games for a reason. Any given Sunday, any team can win, but we're just looking to put our best foot forward one game at a time."