Josh Allen on whispers Bills' Super Bowl window is closing: 'I don't really hear all that outside noise'

Published: Aug 31, 2023 at 08:28 AM
Kevin Patra

The Buffalo Bills are a trendy pick to lose their grip on the AFC East after three consecutive seasons earning the crown.

The Jets' acquisition of Aaron Rodgers brought star power to New York; the Miami Dolphins boast a fun offense and an improved defense -- on paper -- under Vic Fangio; and the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick could be in for a turnaround after last year's struggles. The Bills, meanwhile, didn't add any shiny new offseason pieces -- like a four-time NFL MVP to jumpstart the national narrative.

Not that any of it matters to Josh Allen.

The QB was asked Wednesday by Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio his response when he hears commentators mentioning the Bills' Super Bowl window is closing.

"One thing I do know is it's hard to win in this league, it's hard to win consistently in this league," Allen responded. "But the type of men that we have in this facility, in this locker room, it's a special group. So I don't really hear all that outside noise. I know the type of guys that we have, the energy and the juice that we can bring and how special this team can be."

That's really the only take Allen can have. The Bills have been that oh-so-close club that simply hasn't gotten over the postseason hump, losing two straight Divisional Round games after falling in the AFC Championship Game in 2020.

The Narrative Makers have moved on to glitzier takes.

The truth is all the offseason chatter, all the lists, all the picks, all the manufactured drivel that fills the football void from Super Bowl Sunday to Week 1 is meaningless once the real games kick off.

"It takes every single Sunday, Monday, Thursday," Allen said. "It takes every game day of going out there and putting your best foot forward, taking it one game at a time. Nothing we did last year carries over to this year. You play the games for a reason. Any given Sunday, any team can win, but we're just looking to put our best foot forward one game at a time."

The Bills might not have made any huge acquisitions and might have lost some pieces, but it is still a very good roster that should remain in contention in an improved division. No, Buffalo's Super Bowl window is not closing -- certainly not with Allen remaining at the height of his powers.

