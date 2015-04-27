Jordan Phillips, Preston Smith could go in first round

Phillips (6-foot-5, 329 pounds) has shown up on some mock drafts throughout the pre-draft process and is seen as a first-rounder by two NFL Media analysts, with Bucky Brooks and Charley Casserly having him going to Detroit at No. 23 in their mock drafts. Phillips is a big body who is stout against the run, but consistency issues and a balky back (he needed back surgery in 2013 and missed most of the season) are negatives.