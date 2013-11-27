Jordan Lynch sets NCAA single-game rushing record for QBs

"I think Jordan Lynch is the best college player in football, I really believe that," Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck said in his postgame news conference. "It's no disrespect to anyone else. I think he's a heck of a player. I say that because he makes every single guy around him better. ... I don't know what else to say about him, but I will end it with that he deserves to be in New York City."