Jordan Lynch's big game propels Northern Illinois past Iowa

NIU plays three of its four non-conference games on the road, including next week's game at woeful Idaho and Sept. 28 against Purdue; the other non-league game is FCS opponent Eastern Illinois on Sept. 21. But the only tough MAC road games are Oct. 5 at Kent State and Nov. 20 at Toledo in a game that could determine the MAC West title. NIU went 9-0 in the MAC last season, winning those contests by an average of 27.6 points per games.