Jordan Lynch, Northern Illinois look to remain in BCS picture

Lynch (6-0, 216) is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. He is ninth nationally in rushing at 127.8 yards per game and has 12 rushing TDs. He also is averaging 207.9 passing yards per game, with 19 TDs, five interceptions and a 63.6 completion percentage. His lack of size and arm strength have most analysts thinking he can't be an NFL quarterback. But his toughness and versatility could mean a position change is in the offing at the next level.