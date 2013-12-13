Jordan Lynch is featured in a full-page ad in Chicago Tribune

The ad was a classy gesture by the school, which obviously is happy Lynch's great season has provided a ton of national attention on the football program. MAC programs generally don't have Heisman candidates; until last season, the last time a MAC player had finished in the top 10 was Ball State quarterback Nate Davis in 2008 (he was eighth). Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston is a lock to win the Heisman, but Lynch has a legit shot at a top-five finish. Still, thanking a player before the announcement is better than thanking him after he finishes fourth or fifth.