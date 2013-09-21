Jordan Lynch helps Northern Illinois to win over Eastern Illinois

Garoppolo has received a lot of attention for his passing skills, and he was red-hot early against NIU. He was 7 of 8 for 72 yards and a TD on the Panthers' first drive, 1 of 1 for 45 yards and a TD on the second drive and 5 of 7 for 65 yards and a TD on the third drive. That's 12 of 16 for 182 yards and three TDs in the first 7:36 of the game. But NIU picked him off on the next drive and did so again on the first drive of the second half -- the Huskies turned both picks into touchdowns.