Jordan Jenkins of Georgia looks for bigger things as pass rusher

The way Jordan Jenkins drew things up, he was going to step into Jarvis Jones' shoes this season at Georgia and begin collecting sacks like so many skins on a wall.
Hasn't happened that way. Jenkins is still in search of his first sack of the season. His three quarterback hurries lead the team, but hurries don't, pardon the pun, feed the Bulldog.
So now, the Georgia sophomore is trying to show patience as he comes to realize that leading the Southeastern Conference in sacks, as Jones did a year ago with 14.5, is no small task. As redandblack.com reports, Jones' five sacks as a freshman last year were enough to build expectations of greatness, but weren't a guarantee of production.
"I really take it in stride because I sat there and noticed (on film) yesterday the moves that Jarvis used to do a lot, and I think I beat [offensive lineman Mark] Beard pretty easily," Jenkins said. "I was like, 'Wow, I should've been doing this the past couple games instead of something I figured would work better this year. I just have to keep using more moves instead of the same one or two every time I go."
Jones, now a rookie with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being selected 17th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, sent Jenkins an encouraging text. Jenkins' father, by contrast, was a little more direct.
"With my dad, it was a lot more harsh than it was when watching film with coach [Todd] Grantham," Jenkins said of his time at home during UGA's idle week. "He definitely had some explicit words all before Sunday morning when I came back. I take it positively because I really value his opinion."