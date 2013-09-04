Jordan Babineaux: Johnny Manziel needs to know his role

"This guy is taunting the Rice defense by pretending to sign autographs? First of all, the Rice game is nothing but a live scrimmage, and you're pointing at the scoreboard, not to mention, the NCAA just slapped you on the hand, and suspended you a first half for your allegations of signing autographs and getting paid," Babineaux said. "Well, here's to you, Johnny Manziel. This time next year, you're going to be in the NFL. How about you throw a few more touchdowns, stop selling your team out, how about you go win a BCS title for your school, and know your role."