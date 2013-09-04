Jordan Babineaux: Johnny Manziel needs to know his role

NFL free agent safety Jordan Babineaux wasn't shy about his opinion of Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel Wednesday morning in his "Neaux Your Role" segment on NFL AM.
Babineaux's remarks on Manziel begin around the 3:45 mark.
"This guy is taunting the Rice defense by pretending to sign autographs? First of all, the Rice game is nothing but a live scrimmage, and you're pointing at the scoreboard, not to mention, the NCAA just slapped you on the hand, and suspended you a first half for your allegations of signing autographs and getting paid," Babineaux said. "Well, here's to you, Johnny Manziel. This time next year, you're going to be in the NFL. How about you throw a few more touchdowns, stop selling your team out, how about you go win a BCS title for your school, and know your role."
Manziel, of course, will have two more years of remaining eiligibility at Texas A&M after this season. However, rules will allow him to make himself eligible for next year's NFL draft because he will be three years removed from high school. There is heavy speculation that he may do just that, given the NCAA scrutiny on him, and his difficulties dealing with the notoriety that has gone with being the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy.