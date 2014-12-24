Jonathan Williams returning to Arkansas for senior year

Arkansas junior running back Jonathan Williams will return to college next year for his senior season, taking one standout rusher out of the potential pool of backs available for the 2015 NFL Draft, and giving the Razorbacks one of the league's legitimate stars for 2015.
Williams took to YouTube for the announcement as a Christmas gift to Razorbacks fans.
You can bet Arkansas coach Bret Bielema took it as a Christmas gift, as well.
Williams was among the Razorbacks who applied for feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board, though it is unclear what grade he received. The NFLDAB issues one of three grades -- first-round, second-round, or a recommendation to return to school. Williams rushed for 1,085 yards last year with 11 touchdowns on 188 carries. Williams will look to add to that total on Dec. 29 when the Razorbacks take on Texas in the Texas Bowl.