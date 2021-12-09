Colts RB Jonathan Taylor continues to lead Pro Bowl fan voting

Published: Dec 09, 2021 at 09:46 AM

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor﻿, with 168,222 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (158,633 votes) ranks second overall, while Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (156,176 votes), Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady (151,305 votes) and Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett (150,268 votes) round out the top five.

Two of the top five vote-getters -- Taylor and Garrett -- are age 25 or younger while six first- or second-year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions.

The Dallas Cowboys lead all clubs in total votes received. The New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers round out the current top five.

Pro Bowl Vote presented by Panini Trading Cards will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, Dec. 16.

Through the end of the voting period on Dec. 16, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes by Friday, Dec. 17.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20 live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" at 7:00 p.m. ET and integrated in ESPN's Monday Night Countdown and ESPN/ABC's Monday Night Football. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

The 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC. Tickets are available now on ProBowl.com and will allow fans special benefits on gameday including access to the Pro Bowl Red Carpet and other family friendly activities.

Leading up to the game, the NFL will host a series of Pro Bowl Week festivities, bringing free experiences and activities to fans in Las Vegas. A number of events will also be focused on celebrating football at all levels. Pro Bowl Week festivities will include:

  • Pro Bowl Practice
  • Play Football Opening Night
  • NFL FLAG Championships presented by Subway
  • East-West Shrine Bowl -- televised on NFL Network
  • Pro Bowl Skills Showdown -- televised on ESPN
  • Community Day

More details around how fans can get involved with Pro Bowl Week festivities will be announced at a later date. Visit ProBowl.com for the latest event details.

AFC

Table inside Article
Pos. Player, Team Votes
QB Josh Allen, Bills 110,498
RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts 168,222
FB Patrick Ricard, Ravens 90,800
WR Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals 125,516
TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs 158,633
T Orlando Brown, Chiefs 54,126
G Joel Bitonio, Browns 78,509
C David Andrews, Patriots 77,148
K Justin Tucker, Ravens 109,318
RS Ray-Ray McCloud, Steelers 51,904
DE Myles Garrett, Browns 150,268
DT Jeffery Simmons, Titans 110,850
OLB T.J. Watt, Steelers 144,693
ILB Denzel Perryman, Raiders 73,553
CB J.C. Jackson, Patriots 116,640
SS Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs 73,982
FS Micah Hyde, Bills 115,751
P Cameron Johnston, Texans 58,329
ST Ola Adeniya, Titans 59,017
LS Joe Cardona, Patriots 66,174

NFC

Table inside Article
Pos. Player, Team Votes
QB Tom Brady, Buccaneers 151,305
RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys 87,717
FB Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers 135,670
WR Cooper Kupp, Rams 156,176
TE Kyle Pitts, Falcons 118,118
T Terron Armstead, Saints 82,555
G Zack Martin, Cowboys 55,929
C Tyler Biadasz, Cowboys 55,324
K Graham Gano, Giants 51,490
RS DeAndre Carter, Washington 69,297
DE Nick Bosa, 49ers 136,682
DT Aaron Donald, Rams 130,991
OLB Haason Reddick, Panthers 79,820
ILB Devin White, Buccaneers 99,629
CB Trevon Diggs, Cowboys 144,228
SS Harrison Smith, Vikings 80,934
FS Quandre Diggs, Seahawks 72,279
P Michael Dickson, Seahawks 88,557
ST Nick Bellore, Seahawks 59,987
LS Camaron Cheeseman, Washington 55,408

