Jonathan Gannon takes blame for Eagles' Super Bowl breakdowns: 'I did not do a good enough job'

"Our players were prepped. I did not do a good enough job myself to put them in a position to make the play," Gannon told King. "I didn't do a good enough job to get out of the call what I wanted out of the call. I didn't give them the tools that they needed to win the down.

"On the second one, I thought [Mahomes] was gonna play that as a drop back and that [coverage] was a zero [blitz]. Jesus Christ wouldn't have covered that in a zero."

It's the first time we've heard Gannon openly discuss the breakdowns of his defense in the Super Bowl loss. Outside of two second-quarter forced punts, Philly had zero answers for Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Kansas City's final four possessions went 75-yard TD drive, 75-yard TD drive, 5-yard TD drive, and 66-yard field goal drive (after an intentional slide on what could have been another TD drive).

The Eagles' menacing front famously generated zero sacks of Mahomes, and Philly gave up 158 rushing yards in the game.