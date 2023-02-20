Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon credits Andy Reid, staff in late slide to clinch Super Bowl LVII win over Eagles

"It wasn't even a hesitation in my mind to score once I knew what situation we were in," McKinnon said Sunday, via Harold R. Kuntz of FOX 4 K.C. "It's just been a blessing, man. All the reactions from the fans, the people. I couldn't ask for anything better."

Following a defensive penalty on James Bradberry on third-and-8, the Chiefs had a first down with 1:48 left, with the Eagles owning just one timeout. McKinnon took the handoff and scampered left as Philly defenders cleared a path to the end zone. Instead of taking the score -- and putting his name in the record books -- the savvy RB slid at the 2-yard-line, and the rest is history.

If McKinnon had scored, it would have given Philly plenty of time to try to tie the game. The running back credited Andy Reid and the coaching staff for preparing him and the team for just those situations.

"We practice that every week. ... I didn't really think too much of it because that's how we were coached," he said. "That's how coach Reid coaches us. When that play came up, obviously, I didn't understand the magnitude of it until after it happened to see everyone else's reaction, it's all been a blessing."