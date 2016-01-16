Jonathan Allen plans to stay at 'Bama; Will O.J. Howard join him?

Howard racked up 208 yards receiving and two touchdowns in Alabama's national championship game win over Clemson on Monday night. However, he had mostly languished in the background of the offense during the season, entering the title game with 394 yards receiving. He had not caught a TD pass since 2013 prior to the title game. Foster finished second on the team in tackles with 73, including eight for loss (fourth-most on the team). He finished second on the team with nine pass breakups.