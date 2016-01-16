Jonathan Allen plans to stay at 'Bama; Will O.J. Howard join him?

Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen dropped a very strong hint about his intentions for the 2016 season on Saturday.
Allen, a junior, had been considering applying for early entry into the 2016 NFL Draft. He sent speculation about his future in the direction of a return to Alabama for his senior season with this tweet:
Indeed, ESPN's Chris Low reported later on Saturday that Allen has informed Alabama's coaching staff that he plans to return for his senior season.
Low also reported that national-title game hero tight end O.J. Howard and linebacker Reuben Foster plan to return to the Crimson Tide for next season, as well.
Allen received a second-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board, according to the Alabama Media Group. The NFLDAB gives underclassmen feedback on their draft stock before they have to decide whether to stay in school or apply for early draft entry.
Allen led the Crimson Tide with 14.5 tackles for loss in 2015, including 12 sacks (also a team-high).
Howard racked up 208 yards receiving and two touchdowns in Alabama's national championship game win over Clemson on Monday night. However, he had mostly languished in the background of the offense during the season, entering the title game with 394 yards receiving. He had not caught a TD pass since 2013 prior to the title game. Foster finished second on the team in tackles with 73, including eight for loss (fourth-most on the team). He finished second on the team with nine pass breakups.
Alabama running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson announced their intentions to enter the 2016 draft on Friday, but they might be the only underclassmen Tide coach Nick Saban loses to the draft.
Underclassmen have until Monday to submit for early draft eligibility.