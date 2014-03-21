Johnny Manziel wins 'Johnny Football' trademark case

The U.S. Trademark and Patent Office issued a letter this week to a company that filed for rights to the name three months before Manziel did, rejecting a claim from Kenneth R. Reynolds Family Investments that the phrase didn't refer to a specific person. According to espn.com, the letter reads: "Registration is refused because the applied-for mark consists of or includes a name, portrait, or signature identifying a particular living individual whose written consent to register the mark is not of record."