Johnny Manziel will not throw at combine, agent says

"Here's what the agents tell them: You're not going to be throwing to your receivers, you're not going to have time to practice with them, so you may not look good as far as your accuracy goes," Casserly said. "Well, that's true. But guess what -- I never cared about that. You've got to give scouts and coaches and general managers a little credit for a little intelligence, don't you? We know you're not throwing to your receivers. What you want to see in a quarterback is see him throw live. See the arm strength, quickness and release."