Johnny Manziel will have a fan in an LSU uniform Saturday

LSU wide receiver Jarvis Landry will be on the sideline Saturday when Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel is on the field, but the way the junior told it Wednesday, he might as well be in the bleachers.

Even for the opposition, it's hard not to feel like a spectator.

"Oh, I'll be standing really close to the sideline watching him, really close," Landry said, according to The Shreveport Times. "I'm excited just as everyone else is to see Johnny Manziel play. He's very fast, agile and can make every play on the field. He just does things that make him Johnny Manziel. He makes big plays."

Landry, one of the top receivers in the SEC and, like Manziel, an early entry candidate for the NFL draft, has less reason to be starstruck by Johnny Football than most. After all, he witnessed one of the least impressive performances of Manziel's career in a 24-19 LSU win last year -- three sacks, three interceptions, and not a single touchdown rushing or passing.

And most of all, Landry doesn't have to tackle him.

"I respect Manziel's game," he added. "If that makes me a fan, I'll agree with that. I respect his game and the type of person he is on the field. I know some other guys on our team are going to be watching closely from the sidelines, too."

Meanwhile, the LSU defense gets the task of trying to hold A&M under 40 points for the first time all season. Landry just has to worry about catching passes and keeping up on the scoreboard. Slowing the Aggies offense down? That's Les Miles' problem.

