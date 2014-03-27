Johnny Manziel wearing helmet, pads during pro day

Will a good performance be seen in a significantly more favorable light because of the added gear? Probably not. If he were to struggle, on the other hand, the decision to throw in pads would be scrutinized beyond recognition. It would make Teddy Bridgewater's GloveGate story look small by comparison. The most likely outcome, of course, is that Manziel throws brilliantly, and in the aftermath, it's viewed as a bold but successful move.