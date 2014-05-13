Johnny Manziel vs. Jadeveon Clowney leads top rookie meetings

When: Sept. 7, 2014

Who's involved:Michael Sam, Aaron Donald, Greg Robinson vs. Teddy Bridgewater, David Yankey and Anthony Barr

The skinny:Obviously, the huge focus here will be on Sam seeing game action for the first time if he ends up making the 53-man roster. He'll have his work cut out for him but should be put in a good situation by Gregg Williams. Donald should boost an already tough defensive line, and he'll have a number of players he could go against on the interior, including rookie David Yankey. On the flip side, there should be plenty of interest in the highly touted Robinson protecting Sam Bradford against a pass rush that features Barr. Don't discount Bridgewater being the Game 1 starter either, and the blitz-happy schemes of the Rams should be quite an initial test in the NFL for the signal-caller. All told, four first-round picks could see action as rookies in this game.