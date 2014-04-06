Johnny Manziel visiting Oakland Raiders

Head coach Dennis Allen said Schaub, 32, is not just a stopgap and could start for the next three or four seasons, but Schaub's restructured contract suggests the team is much more in wait-and-see mode than Allen's comments suggest. Schaub's new deal doesn't include any guaranteed money beyond the 2014 season -- if he fails to bounce back from a disappointing 2013 season, the Raiders could cut him after next season to clear the way for a prized draft pick without taking a hit.