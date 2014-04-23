Johnny Manziel visiting Cleveland Browns on Wednesday

The club itself will have a better idea after Wednesday, as the former Texas A&M star will make his formal visit to the Browns just 15 days before general manager Ray Farmer and the staff may be faced with the decision with the No. 4 overall draft pick.
NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Manziel's visit via Twitter. The meeting comes just a few days after Manziel went through a private workout for the Browns.
More than any other team in the NFL, the Browns' interest in the former Texas A&M star has been the subject of varying speculation since he announced he would enter the NFL draft in January. Prior to major turnover in its front office, the Browns were reportedly wild about the prospect of acquiring college football's most dynamic offensive player. Once Farmer was in place, however, the Browns-love-Manziel narrative quieted quickly. The trail went even colder when the Browns were one of only two teams not have a representative at Manziel's pro-day workout on March 27, though Farmer pointed out days earlier that a private workout would make for a better evaluation tool, anyway.
He followed through on the private workout over the weekend.
Whether he follows through with the pick is another matter entirely.
The possibility that no quarterbacks will be chosen early in the first round is one that draft experts are increasingly embracing. And you don't have to be an expert to take Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman at his public word, smokescreen or not. The good news for Farmer is that if Spielman's thinking also prevails in Houston (No. 1 pick) and Jacksonville (No. 3 pick), he just might end up with his choice of Manziel or any other quarterback in the draft.