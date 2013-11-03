Johnny Manziel to Philadelphia Eagles? Exec says could be

On the same day quarterback Nick Folestied an NFL record with seven touchdown passes,the Philadelphia Inquirer made such a suggestion, under the presumption the Texas A&M third-year sophomore will forego his college eligibility after the season and enter the 2014 NFL Draft. Eagles coach Chip Kelly, with his fast-paced offense, would certainly be an ideal system fit for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
The story quotes a league official "who has experience with NFL quarterbacks" thusly: "No way (Marcus) Mariota is there when they pick. But a certain Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who was once committed to Oregon could be."
That, of course, assumes Mariota, Oregon's third-year sophomore quarterback, also declares his intentions to apply for entry into the 2014 draft.
"I still think they take a quarterback fairly high next year because the position is too valuable not to," the source added.
The Eaglesreportedly offered A&M coach Kevin Sumlin their head-coaching job after they fired Andy Reid and before hiring Kelly. Of course, if the Eagls were smitten enough to offer Sumlin the job, they had to be smitten with the job Sumlin did with Manziel, and by extension Manziel himself.
Kelly recruited Manziel when he was the head coach at Oregon, and Manziel verbally committed to the Ducks, only to change his mind when A&M offered him a scholarship. In August, Kelly's replacement, Mark Helfrich, said he wouldn't trade Mariota for "anything in the world," including Manziel.