Johnny Manziel to get a mental workout from NFL clubs

Johnny Manziel got to show NFL coaches and scouts his physical tools, on his own turf, at the star quarterback's pro day last Thursday. But when NFL clubs get him on their turf for private visits, it will be more about the mental than the physical.
The former Texas A&M star can expect to be holding chalk more than footballs.
"If you're bringing him in, start throwing protections at him, then spend an hour or two passing him around the building to different people," an AFC director of college scouting told NFL.com's Albert Breer. "Then bring him back and see what he retains."
There is no telling which or how many NFL clubs Manziel will see from the inside out in April, when NFL clubs scavenge for anything that can help them with their final evaluations of draft prospects. Prospects' visits to NFL teams don't include a workout; private workouts occur at a player-designated site, either his hometown or perhaps on his college campus. Hence, the workouts Manziel will be put through in the offices of clubs he visits will be of the mental variety.
"You want to go over his (college) offense, too: What protection is this? What's this, what's that?," the personnel executive added. "Athletically, he's very good; his arm is plenty strong; accuracy is good enough. But you have to make sure he'll be able to perform and execute the offense you want him to run."
In other words, minds are largely made up about how well Manziel throws.
But he can still change opinions, for better or worse, with how well he answers.