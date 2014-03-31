Johnny Manziel to get a mental workout from NFL clubs

There is no telling which or how many NFL clubs Manziel will see from the inside out in April, when NFL clubs scavenge for anything that can help them with their final evaluations of draft prospects. Prospects' visits to NFL teams don't include a workout; private workouts occur at a player-designated site, either his hometown or perhaps on his college campus. Hence, the workouts Manziel will be put through in the offices of clubs he visits will be of the mental variety.