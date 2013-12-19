Johnny Manziel to finish season under new play-caller

According to dallasnews.com, the school announced the move with a press release after Sumlin had held a news conference earlier in the day. And it's understandable why Sumlin might not care to answer questions about the removal of Clarence McKinney from the role. The Aggies, after all, averaged 538 yards of total offense and 43.6 points per game -- good for fourth and sixth in the entire NCAA, respectively -- despite the late-season struggles. LSU's talented but inconsistent defense found its groove at home against TAMU on Nov. 23, holding Manziel to 16-of-41 passing and intercepting him twice in a 34-10 win.