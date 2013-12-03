Johnny Manziel to be top-12 pick, scouts tell columnist

Published: Dec 03, 2013 at 03:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

There is no shortage of reported commentary from NFL scouts suggesting that Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel should, if he were to turn pro after the Aggies' bowl game, be a first-round NFL draft pick next spring.

But some of those same comments are in conflict on where in the first round Manziel would likely fall. Some believe early, others late.

Rick Gosselin, a columnist at dallasnews.com, has spoken to few scouts himself. And based on those conversations, he sees the Aggies star gone by the 12th overall pick. This from an online chat session Gosselin took part in Monday:

"I did spend a few weeks talking to NFL types about Manziel. And I came away convinced he's going to be a Top 12 pick," Gosselin wrote.

Manziel has until a Jan. 15 deadline to decide whether to leave college early for the NFL. He hasn't suggested he'll do so, though one of his teammates certainly did, and few expect the dynamic Heisman Trophy winner to invest another year at a level of play he clearly has mastered.

And, as Gosselin points out, there are simply too many NFL clubs in need of a better quarterback to let a talent like Manziel fall too far.

"There's such a premium on quarterbacks in the NFL, I don't see Manziel (falling) regardless how he played in his last two games," Gosselin added. "Too many teams need one. NFL scouts will go all the way back to high school in their research. They will find a dynamic winner who can make plays with his arm or legs and also makes the players around him better."

Figure this much: Any team drafting Manziel as high as the top 12 probably figures to also be making more of a commitment to more of the shotgun formations and zone-read plays that would suit Manziel's skill set. Hard to imagine that much of a draft investment being made in Manziel, only to put him directly under center and change who he is as a player.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW