Johnny Manziel to be suspended for a half in season opener

Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel will be suspended for the first half of the Aggies' season opener against Rice, the NCAA and Texas A&M announced Wednesday.
The suspension signals the conclusion, barring new developments related to the case, of the NCAA's investigation into whether Manziel profited from thousands of autographs signed during half a dozen meetings with three autograph dealers.
The NCAA and Texas A&M said in a statement Wednesday that there is "no evidence" Manziel profited from the signings. However, Manziel did apparently commit what the NCAA called an "inadvertent violation" by signing certain autographs. In response, Texas A&M declared Manziel ineligible and submitted conditions for his reinstatement to the NCAA.
The NCAA accepted the conditions.
In addition to the suspension, Manziel will have to address the Texas A&M team on the lessons he learned from the situation. Texas A&M will also revise its plan for educating student-athletes on signing autographs for individuals with multiple items.
"I am proud of the way both Coach (Kevin) Sumlin and Johnny handled this situation, with integrity and honesty," Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp said in a statement. "We all take the Aggie Code of Honor very seriously and there is no evidence that either the university or Johnny violated that code."