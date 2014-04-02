Johnny Manziel, Teddy Bridgewater to work out for Browns

As much as any team in the NFL, the Browns have a need for a quarterback to at least groom behind starter Brian Hoyer, if not unseat him. With the No. 4 pick in the draft, one of the very best QB prospects is sure to be available to Cleveland. But the club also holds the No. 26 overall pick from its trade of running back Trent Richardson, which affords the Browns the flexibility to wait until the timing is right to tap its next signal caller.