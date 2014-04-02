Johnny Manziel, Teddy Bridgewater to work out for Browns

Two down, and at least two to go.
The Cleveland Browns' hunt for a quarterback in the draft now turns to pending workouts with former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel and Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater and others, according to cleveland.com. The club has already gotten an up-close look at Derek Carr of Fresno State, and Blake Bortles of UCF as well.
As much as any team in the NFL, the Browns have a need for a quarterback to at least groom behind starter Brian Hoyer, if not unseat him. With the No. 4 pick in the draft, one of the very best QB prospects is sure to be available to Cleveland. But the club also holds the No. 26 overall pick from its trade of running back Trent Richardson, which affords the Browns the flexibility to wait until the timing is right to tap its next signal caller.
Manziel and Bridgewater's workouts for Cleveland will give the Browns a private look at the draft's top four-rated quarterbacks, according to the position rankings of NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock.
But as cleveland.com notes, the club intends to work out other quarterbacks, as well. Alabama's AJ McCarron, Eastern Illinois' Jimmy Garoppolo, LSU's Zach Mettenberger and Georgia's Aaron Murray also are among those who could be on general manager Ray Farmer's workout checklist.