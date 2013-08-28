Johnny Manziel target of mockery in Oklahoma car dealer ad

A car dealership from a town that couldn't be described as Aggie-friendly made that reputation perfectly clear with a new commercial portraying Texas A&M quarteback Johnny Manziel in an unflattering light.
Rivals have begun having some fun with the Manziel story, beginning in Norman, Okla., aka Sooner Land.
The Fowler Toyota commercial depicts Manziel in a hotel room with cash, autographs, disreputables, and a Heisman Trophy prop. The timing couldn't have been better -- or worse -- depending upon one's perspective. The NCAA and Texas A&M could be hours or days away from publicly updating the investigation into whether Manziel profited thousands of dollars for thousands of autographs.
The Aggies host Rice Saturday to open the season, and Manziel is widely expected to start.