Johnny Manziel still has much to prove at pro day, analysts say

Though he lacks ideal height for an NFL signal-caller, folks have been enamored with Manziel's potential (and college production) ever since he dazzled the nation in an upset of Alabama two years ago. How he fits in an NFL offense remains to be seen but it's clear that most teams in the league plan on doing more than just a normal scouting report on the quarterback. The Texans, who own the No. 1 pick this year are are located a stone's throw away from where he played in college, will send three senior representatives to see Manziel on Thursday.